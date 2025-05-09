Sonos launches new soundbar in India

Mumbai: Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar and Sub 4 subwoofer, initially unveiled in the US in October 2024, have now been launched in India alongside the Sonos Era 100 Pro speaker. The price of the Sonos Arc Ultra and Sub 4 is set in India at Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 84,999, respectively. They are currently available for purchase in the country via the official website.

Meanwhile, the company revealed that the Sonos Era 100 Pro speaker will be exclusively sold in pairs through select Sonos partners who specialise in professional installation starting today.

The Sonos Arc Ultra comes with a 9.1.4 audio system, including fifteen Class-D digital amplifiers. The soundbar also includes seven angled silk-dome tweeters, six midwoofers and a four-motor, dual-membrane woofer. It supports TuePlay, Sound Motion technology and a Speech Enhancement feature. The degree of the latter can be modified through the Sonos app. It is claimed to offer a cinematic, spatial audio experience with Dolby Atmos support.

Also Read: Odysse launches new low-speed electric scooter in India: Details

The latest soundbar from Sonos supports HDMI eARC and Bluetooth connectivity. It can be controlled through a TV remote, the Sonos app, Sonos Voice Control, or Amazon Alexa. The Arc Ultra also carries a touch control ledge at the back “to prevent visual distraction.”

The Sonos Sub 4 boasts dual 5×8-inch elliptical woofers that face inwards to offer a better bass experience with minimal distortion. The subwoofer supports frequencies as low as 25Hz. It supports 512MB of DDR4 RAM and 4GB of eMMC storage.

Lastly, the Sonos Era 100 Pro is said to be optimised for PoE+, “as well as the standard PoE,” which is claimed to offer more reliable connectivity and easy integration into existing networks. It is equipped with two 63-inch high-frequency drivers, one 3.5×4.4-inch low-frequency driver and three class-D digital amplifiers.

The newly introduced Sonos speaker supports 2GB of DDR4 RAM and 8GB of eMMC storage as well as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and AirPlay 2 connectivity. The Sonos Era 100 Pro is sold in a pair and is compatible with pro-grade mounts that are sold separately. The mounts support 360-degree rotation and 30-degree pan and tilt.