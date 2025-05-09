Odysse launches new low-speed electric scooter in India: Details

Mumbai: India’s fastest-growing electric vehicle brands,Odysse Electric Vehicles, has introduced a new low-speed electric scooter – the HyFy. The new scooter is priced at Rs 42,000 (ex-showroom). The HyFy is available in five colours – Royal Matte Blue, Ceramic Silver, Aurora Matte Black, Flare Red, and Jade Green.

The Odysse HyFy runs on a 250-watt motor and comes with 48V or 60V battery options, giving it a top speed of 25 km/h. Since it is a low-speed EV, it follows all regulatory norms and does not require a driving licence or registration in most states. There are two battery options available: a Graphene battery (48V/60V, 32AH) that takes about 8 hours to fully charge, and a Lithium-ion battery (60V, 24AH) with a faster 4-hour charging time. Depending on the battery type, the HyFy offers a range of 70–89 km on a single charge.

This compact scooter includes features like cruise control, keyless start, city drive, parking, and reverse modes, and a digital LED meter that keeps the rider informed about speed and battery status.

The vehicle measures 1790 mm in length, 750 mm in width, and 1165 mm in height, with a ground clearance of 215 mm. It has a kerb weight of 88 kg. It has a ground clearance of 215 mm. It can carry up to 150 kg, which is useful for delivery riders. The scooter features telescopic front suspension and a heavy spring-loaded rear suspension.