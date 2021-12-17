After West Bank killings, settler attacks Palestinian villages

Palestinian officials said on Friday that Jewish settlers stormed multiple towns in the occupied West Bank, damaging homes and automobiles and assaulting at least two Palestinians. The attacks come a day after Palestinian gunmen in the region killed an Israeli man in a shooting ambush.

The killing of settler Yehuda Dimentman, who was slain late Thursday when gunmen opened fire on his car outside a West Bank settlement outpost, threatened to rekindle tensions between Palestinians and Israelis. Dimentman’s vehicle also had two additional passengers who were injured.

Groups of settlers stormed several Palestinian communities near the northern city of Nablus early Friday, smashing up cars and residences, according to Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian Authority officer who monitors settlement activity. Two Palestinians needed to be taken to the hospital.

According to Daghlas, Israelis broke into one house in the Palestinian town of Qaryout and attempted to kidnap a local resident, Wael Miqbel.