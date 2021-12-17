Another hate crime in Kerala; Woman burnt to death for rejecting love proposal

Kozhikode: A 28-year-old man set ablaze a 22-year-old woman before setting himself on fire at a coastal village in Kozhikode district. Nandagopan poured petrol on Sindoori, alias Krishnapriya, before setting her on fire and poured the rest of the petrol over his body before setting himself ablaze. The woman was confirmed dead by today evening and the latter is undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital with severe burns.

The attack was triggered by the rejection of a love proposal. Nandagopan poured the petrol over Krishnapriya in the midst of a conversation. Krishnapriya was a temporary employee in the post of Project Assistant, Planning Division, Thikkodi Panchayat Office. Krishnapriya, who was on her way to the panchayat office, was stopped on the pretext of talking and petrol was poured on her body and set on fire.

The duo were taken to the hospital by the locals. The man reportedly continues to be in critical medical condition.