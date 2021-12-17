BWF World Championships: Lakshya Sen joins Kidambi Srikanth in semi-final

Huelva: In Badminton, India’s Lakshya Sen entered the men’s singles semi-final of the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain. He will face compatriot Kidambi Srikanth in the semi-final. Thus, India were assured two medals in the men’s singles competition in the event.

Unseeded Lakshya Sen defeated China’s Jun Peng Zhao by ’21-15, 15-21, 22-20′ in one hour and seven minutes.

Exceptional ??? India's Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen have made the semi-finals of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2021, assuring themselves of a medal. ?: @badmintonphoto#Badminton | #BWFWorldChampionships | #Huelva2021 pic.twitter.com/idyvzBrM5s — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) December 17, 2021

Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will join the legendary Prakash Padukone (bronze in 1983) and B Sai Praneeth (bronze in 2019) as the Indian medal winners at the showpiece.

Also Read: ITTF Tournament: India’s Hansini Mathan Rajan wins title by beating Tokyo Olympics’ youngest athlete

Meanwhile, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu lost to the top seed and world number one Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in women’s singles quarterfinal.

HS Prannoy, another Indian is still in the reckoning for a place in the men’s singles semifinals as he will face Kean Yew Loh of Singapore later in the day.