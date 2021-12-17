Commodity Market: Gold price rises for second day in a row

Mumbai: Gold prices climbed on Frida in the commodity market. The weakening of the US dollar has supported the yellow metal.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures rallied 0.13% or Rs 64, to Rs 48,710 per 10 gram. Silver futures slipped down marginally by 0.07% or Rs 42, at Rs 62,109 per kg.

In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 36,560 per 8 gram, higher by Rs 320. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4570, up by Rs 40.

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.2% at $ 1,802.87 per ounce. US gold futures rose 0.3% to $ 1,802.60. The price of yellow metal has risen 1.1% so far in the week. Among other precious metals, silver dipped 0.1% to $ 22.44 per ounce, platinum remained unchanged at $ 936.01 and palladium rose 1.2% to $ 1,750.57.