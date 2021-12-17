Covid-19: European country to propose new restrictions

Copenhagen: Denmark will soon propose new restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen informed this on Friday.

The government plans to close theatres, cinemas, entertainment parks and conference centers in the country. The government also proposed to ban the serving of alcohol after 10 pm. The proposals need approval from parliament.

Earlier the Denmark government had authorized the use of anti-COVID-19 pill called ‘Molnupiravir’, manufactured by US company Merck’s. The pill will be used to treat symptomatic, at-risk patients. Denmark has become the first country in the European Union to authorize this pill.