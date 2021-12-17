Delhi Customs seize outbound undeclared diamonds worth Rs 1.56 crore

New Delhi: The Air Cargo Export Commissionerate officials in New Delhi seized a consignment of diamonds being assigned to Hong Kong having 1,082 carat weight. The consignment was declared as ‘plastic hot fix’ with a value of Rs. 5000/-. The seized diamonds are valued at Rs 1.56 crore.

On checking the consignment, the officials recovered pouches of cut and polished diamonds concealed in the packets of ‘plastic hot fix’. The packet of diamonds also had the hot fix pasted on it to avoid detection.

The customs officials said that this is one of the largest seizures of the polished diamond at Air Cargo Export, Delhi in recent times and this is the first case of sending diamonds out of the country through concealment in the parcels through air cargo.