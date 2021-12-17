Flash floods devastate northern Iraq, killing eight

Iraqi officials said on Friday that eight people have died and more are feared to be injured or died as torrential rain caused severe flooding in the northern Iraq.

The deaths occurred primarily in the Daratu district, according to Omed Khoshnaw, governor of Irbil province in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

He told Rudaw that seven people had died because of flash flooding and one from a lightning strike. Among those believed dead were women and children.

He urged the residents to stay home and said that the flooding would last for days. On Friday morning, muddy waters swept the Daratu, Qushtapa, Shamamk, Zhyan, Roshinbiri and Bahrka districts, flooding streets and homes.

Uncertainty remains regarding the scale of damage and the number of casualties.