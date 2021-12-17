India reported highest annual FDI inflow in 2020-21

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that country has registered the highest ever annual Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow of 81.97 billion dollar in 2020-21. As per the data released by the ministry, FDI inflows in the last seven financial years is over 440 billion dollar. This is nearly 58% of the total FDI inflow in last 21 financial years.

Singapore, Mauritius, USA, Netherlands and Japan are the top five countries from where FDI Equity Inflows were received during 2014 to 2021. Computer Software and Hardware sector attracted the largest share of FDI inflows, followed by Service, Trading and Telecommunications.