PM Modi meets BJP MPs from Uttar Pradesh over breakfast ahead of 2022 assembly polls

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a breakfast meeting with about 40 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs from poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. People familiar with the event said that the conversations were largely apolitical.

During the meeting, PM Modi encouraged MPs to connect with senior leaders in the party and society and also to learn from their experiences. He also emphasised the need of focusing on sports and wellness activities, instructing MPs to hold sporting tournaments around the state to promote young people, particularly women.

Also Read: The last of the 14 brave hearts being cremated with full military honours today

The legislators were also asked to devise new methods to commemorate the ‘Azadi Ka Mahatosav’ programme. ‘Not all the MPs from the state were present. It was a meeting that was attended by about 40 MPs, mostly from the Lok Sabha’, said the party functionary. According to sources familiar with the details, Kirti Vardhan Singh, Mahesh Sharma, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Ramapati Tripathi, and Lallu Singh were among those who attended the meeting with Modi.

It was PM Modi’s fourth meeting with legislators. Earlier, he had met with lawmakers from the Northeast, Madhya Pradesh and the southern states.