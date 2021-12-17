PM Modi receives Bhutan’s highest civilian award: See his long list of foreign honors

On December 17, Bhutan announced that it would confer the country’s highest civilian award – the Order of the Druk Gyalpo – on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bhutan’s Prime Minister Lotay Tshering tweeted: ‘Overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji’s @narendramodi name for the highest civil decoration, Order of the Druk Gyalpo’. PM Modi has received a long list of civilian honours from other nations.

A list of awards received by PM Modi from countries is below:

1. Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud (2016) – The highest honour of Saudi Arabia awarded to non-muslim dignitaries

2. State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan (2016) – The highest civilian honour of Afghanistan

3. Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award (2018) – The highest honour of Palestine awarded to foreign dignitaries

4. Order of Zayed Award (2019) – The highest civilian honour of the United Arab Emirates

5. Order of St. Andrew award (2019) – The highest civilian honour of Russia

6. Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin (2019) – The highest honour of the Maldives awarded to foreign dignitaries

7. King Hamad Order of the Renaissance – First Class (2019) Bahrain’s top honour.

8. Legion of Merit by the US Government (2020) – Presented for exceptionally meritorious service and achievement by members of the United States Armed Forces

In addition to these accolades, PM Modi has also received honours from global organisations.

Awards given to PM Modi by organizations/foundations:

1. Seoul Peace Prize (2018) – The Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation’s biennial award for individuals who have contributed to the harmony of humanity, reconciliation between nations, and world peace.

2. Champions of The Earth Award (2018) – The UN’s highest environmental honour

3. First Philip Kotler Presidential award (2019) – Offered to the leader of a nation

4. Global Goalkeeper Award Honour by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (2019)

5. The Cambridge Energy Research Associates CERA has been awarded the Cambridge Energy and Environment Leadership Award (2021) for the commitment to leadership towards the future of global energy and the environment.