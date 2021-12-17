PM Modi will meet BJP MPs from UP over breakfast, months before elections

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have breakfast with Members of Parliament (MPs) from Uttar Pradesh, according to ANI. Uttar Pradesh is a significant state in terms of politics, with elections slated for next year.

According to ANI, at least 40 members of Parliament are likely to attend the Prime Minister’s breakfast meeting in New Delhi.

PM Modi recently opened Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, and presided over a conference of BJP-ruled state chief ministers.

The party has put everything it has at the approaching assembly elections in the hopes of regaining control in the state. PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are among the senior figures who are campaigning for the party.