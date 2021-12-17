DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCelebrities DHCinemaLatest NewsIndiaNEWScelebritiesNewsNewsEntertainmentMobile Apps

Ranveer Singh’s ’83’ gets standing ovation at Red Sea Film Festival

The premiere of the forthcoming sports drama 83, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, is just around the horizon, and the creators are doing everything they can to promote it. The film had its world premiere at the Red Sea Film Festival, just a few weeks before its release. The movie was a huge hit with the audience. On the internet, a video from the event featuring Ranveer Singh has started circulating.

In the short footage, the film’s lead star, who plays the role of Kapil Dev, can be seen giddy with delight as he watches the audience’s reaction. The audience apparently enjoyed the film so much that they gave it a standing ovation. Ranveer Singh, who seemed ecstatic after seeing the reaction, claps in response to the modest gesture.

Nadiadwala Grandson production is producing 83, which is directed by Kabir Khan. The tale of 83 is based on the Indian cricket team’s World Cup triumph in 1983. The film is scheduled to be released on December 24 following multiple delays.

