Scientists discover millipede that has 1000 legs or more

Entomologists are fully aware that whoever gave the millipede it’s name was being a little theatrical. The name ‘thousand-footed’ comes from the fact that no millipede has 1,000 feet.

At least, such was the case until recently.

The term ‘millipede’ isn’t necessarily a misnomer, as evidenced by a finding deep beneath the surface of Australia. Researchers discovered a new species with almost 1,300 legs. The findings were published in Scientific Reports on Thursday.

Paul Marek, an entomologist at Virginia Tech, remarked, ‘This is really thrilling for me.’

When a mail appeared in his inbox in September 2020, he first learnt of the creature. Pictures of a whitish creature with no eyes but numerous legs had been posted by Bruno Buzatto, a scientist with Bennelongia Environmental Consultants in Western Australia. It was about one inch long and less than a millimetre broad, like a strand of angel hair spaghetti.