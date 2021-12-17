‘Should I add my IMDb link to my bio?’ Priyanka Chopra slams news report addressing her as ‘wife of Nick Jonas’

Priyanka Chopra has already established her career as a Global icon and needs no further introduction. An actor, a producer, a singer, an author, an entrepreneur and a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Priyanka Chopra is indeed one of the biggest and popular stars ruling the showbiz. The star, on Friday, lashed out against a publication that referred her as ‘the wife of Nick Jonas’ instead of her own name, through her Instagram handle.

One of the biggest stars in Bollywood and a renowned face in Hollywood, Priyanka, who married the American singer-actor Nick Jonas in December 2018, shared screenshots of an article published by Daily Mail on Thursday on her Instagram story. The article mentioned the global icon, who was promoting The Matrix Resurrections in New York, as ‘the wife of Nick Jonas’.

‘Very interesting that I am promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time and I am still referenced as ‘the wife of…Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IMDb link to my bio?’ The 39-year-old actor also tagged her husband-singer, Nick Jonas, in the story, where she shared the screenshot of the news report.

Priyanka is the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, and numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards and Padma Shri. She is the first South Asian woman to lead the cast of an American television show – Quantico – and has featured in many Hollywood projects. Priyanka Chopra is also a tech-investor and also counts as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She runs a hair care brand called Anomaly Haircare and she has also launched an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ which stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Daniel Bernhardt, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff and Jessica Henwick in the lead roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on December 22. She also has multiple projects in her kitty including Jim Strouse’s ‘Text For You’, and the drama series ‘Citadel’ co-created by Joe and Anthony Russo. She will also start shooting for Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.