‘Turkey in Germany, tamales in Costa Rica’: A global look at Christmas food

Christmas is a holiday celebrated around the world. Moreover, it is centered on food traditions that have been passed down through generations on dinner tables. The many exciting traditions that people around the world engage in would be overlooked if we equate this global holiday with just eggnog and roast turkeys. A round-up of Yuletide dinner tables around the world on this Yuletide feast includes fried chicken in Japan, ham in Sweden, lamb in Iceland, the Stollen in Germany, and tamales in Costa Rica.

Japan’s fried chicken

Japan did not celebrate Christmas until the 1970s, when KFC opened in the country and offered a Christmas ‘party barrel’ that mimicked America’s classic turkey dinner. It soon became a Christmas tradition in Japan. KFC had to book Christmas orders two months in advance after it blew up.

The Italian Panettone Festival and Seven Fish Feast

Italian regions have different culinary traditions when it comes to Christmas dinner. One of the grandest feasts is the Feast of the Seven Fishes, which consists of seven different fishes cooked in seven different ways. There can be differences in fish, but salted cod and calamari are a must. A holiday feast would not be complete without the inimitable panettone, a sweet bread with sultanas, raisins and candied peels that is enjoyed by the entire family.

Germany’s Christmas goose and Stollen

In Germany, there is no Christmas tradition that is more omnipresent than the Weihnachtsgans. Some claim it is a British tradition that spread to Germany. However, others claim it was the meal of choice for medieval Christians after they fasted from St. Mary’s Day to Christmas. As an accompaniment, the goose is served with cabbage, Spätzle, and Knödel. The German fruit cake known as Weichnachsstollen is also given as a gift during Christmas time.

The lechon in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico’s Christmas dinner, which is called Nocha Buena in Spanish, is served after Miso de gallo, or the ‘Mass of the Rooster’. A spit-roasted pig, known as ‘lechon,’ is a must on the table that takes the whole family and a lot of effort to prepare. To complement it, there is cured pork, pasta, a ball of cheese, spring rolls, coconut-based pudding, and Puerto Rican eggnog infused with coconut.

Costa Rican Tamales

Tamales are available year-round now, but they used to be only made during the Christmas season. Every family has its own recipe, but ground corn, pork, carrots, rice, sweet pepper, and achiote are common ingredients that are wrapped in a plantain leaf and cooked.

Sweden’s Julbord

Julbord is a three-course meal that includes fish preparations, such as pickled herring, as well as cold cuts such as ham (Julskinka) and sausages. As a third course, meatballs are served with a potato casserole called Janssons frestelse, as well as pickles and cheese. The meal is concluded with saffron buns for dessert.

Icelandic lamb roast

Icelandic dinners are centered around a roast lamb leg in the middle of the table. The dish is served with leaf bread, which is made of thin sheets of dough.

France’s Bûche de Nol

Along with oysters, foie gras, and meat dishes, the French version of Yule logs are giant cakes that are wiped off quickly. It is usually found in a chestnut flavor and is served with meringue ‘mushrooms’.