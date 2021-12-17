We waited 25 years for ‘Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea,’ says Mohanlal

Mohanlal continues to be the king of Malayalam film, because of his outstanding performance and diverse range of ventures. His films are typically welcomed with an exciting response from the crowd, earning him the moniker ‘Universal Star’. Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, his most recent film, was released on December 2 and is currently accessible on Amazon Prime Video. The crowd is enthusiastic about the film, which is based on Kunjali Marakkar IV. However, this masterpiece had to wait 25 years to see the light of day.

After collaborating on Kalaapani in 1996, Mohanlal and filmmaker Priyadarshan had intentions to make Marakkar. However, as the actor explained, the film could not be made at the time owing to a variety of issues. ‘In order to make a movie like this at that time, we would have to go abroad and film it there, the graphics that were required and the budget for it were beyond our imagination’, Mohanlal said in an interview with a leading daily.

For the last 25 years, Mohanlal and Priyadarshan have had to carry the idea of making Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea in their hearts. The magnum opus features some amazing action and conflict moments, which have been elegantly crafted in a periodic setting. The film tells the narrative of the famous Kunjali Marakkar IV and his heroic battle against the Portuguese in Calicut in the 16th century.