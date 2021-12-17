Women’s U-18, U-19 SAFF Championships will be held in India

New Delhi: India will host Women’s Under-18 and Under-19 SAFF championships next year. All India Football Federation announced this. SAFF Under-18 Women’s Championship will be held from March 3 to 14 and SAFF Under-19 Championship will take place from July 25 to August 3.

Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and hosts India will compete in the SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship. The five teams will face each other once in a round-robin format before the top two sides square off in the final.

Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka and hosts India will participate in the U-19 Championship. The six teams will be divided into two groups of three each. The group stage will be played in a round-robin format with each team facing each other once. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals.