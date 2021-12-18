10 including 8 children killed in road accident

Selangor: 10 people including 8 children were killed in a road accident in Selangor state in Malaysia. The accident involved three cars and a trailer lorry.

The dead were a man and a woman and eight children, comprising five boys and three girls. The rescue team had to use a crane to lift the trailer off the car it crushed to take out the victims. The trailer driver and two children were rescued by the rescue team.