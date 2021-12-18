DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

10 including 8 children killed in road accident

Dec 18, 2021, 11:01 pm IST

Selangor: 10 people including 8 children were killed in a road accident in Selangor state in Malaysia. The accident involved three cars and a trailer lorry.

Also Read: Killer Robots Aren’t a Work of Science Fiction. There is a growing movement to outlaw them

The dead were a man and a woman and eight children, comprising five boys and three girls. The rescue team had to use a crane to lift the trailer off the car it crushed to take out the victims. The trailer driver and two children were rescued by the rescue team.

Tags
shortlink
Dec 18, 2021, 11:01 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button