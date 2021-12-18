2 women Maoists killed in encounter

Dantewada: Security forces neutralized two women Maoists in an encounter near Gonderas jungle in the Dantewada district, Chhattisgarh on Saturday. They collectively had a bounty of Rs 6 lakh on their heads.

According to police, there was an exchange of fire between Dantewada DRG and Maoists hiding in Gonderas jungle around 5:30 am this morning. Later during search operations in the area, the bodies of the two women Maoists was recovered.

The slain Maoists were identified as Hidme Kohrame of the Mallanger Area Committee, Darbha Division and Pojje. Hidme Kohrame had a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head. Pojje had a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head. Police also recovered three locally fabricated rifles, ammunitions, communication devices, explosive materials, camping materials from the spot.