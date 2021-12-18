Afghan envoy to the United Nations resigns as Taliban moved to depose him

After Afghanistan’s current Taliban rulers attempted to replace him with their own envoy, the former Afghan government’s envoy to the United Nations resigned on Thursday.

Ghulam Isaczai informed the United Nations that he had resigned on Thursday, a United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq told the media.

Another diplomat, Naseer Faiq, will command the United Nations Mission in Afghanistan as a chargé d’affaires, according to a tweet from the UN. The word can refer to someone who fills in for ambassadors who are unavailable. ‘We will continue to convey the concerns and reasonable requests of our fellow citizens at the United Nations,’ the delegation added.

Taliban commanders, on the other hand, have been attempting to install their own envoy, Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, at the United Nations.

President Ashraf Ghani, whose administration was toppled by the Taliban on August 15 after a chaotic retreat of US and NATO troops, selected Isaczai, a long-serving UN ambassador, early in June this year.

The Taliban questioned Isaczai’s ability to continue in his position. The United Nations General Assembly postponed action on the proposal until December 6, thus he kept his position.