Amit Shah’s two day Maharashtra visit begins today

Mumbai: The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah will begin his two-day visit to Maharashtra on Saturday, where he will inaugurate a new building on the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) campus and attend a number of public events, including the co-operative council conference. During his two-day visit to the state, the home minister has a packed schedule. According to a top government official cited by the agency, Amit Shah would visit the iconic Shirdi temple at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, on the first day of his travel to Maharashtra.

The home minister will thereafter take part in the Padmashree Dr Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Literary Award distribution function. The Cooperation Council Conference and the Sahakar Parishad Conference are the next two events on Shah’s schedule for the afternoon. On December 19, Amit Shah will travel to Pune, where he will begin his day at 10 a.m. with a visit to the city’s Shrimant Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple. On Sunday, the minister will also visit a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Pune city workers’ meeting at the Ganesh Kala Sports Centre in Pune. According to the news agency, he would also pay homage to Babasaheb Purandare at his residence at around 6.45 p.m.