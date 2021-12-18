Bengal: Class 9 student gangraped, 1 accused arrested

Bardhaman: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal. The incident took place near Amarun Bazaar in Bhatar police station area when the class 9 student went out to the market, on Thursday evening.

One of the two accused in the case, an e-rickshaw driver saw the girl walking towards the market and offered to drop her there. But on the way the second accused also got into the vehicle and the duo took the girl to a deserted spot and gang raped her. The accused duo left her at the spot and fled, following which she returned to the market and told the locals about the incident, who told informed her guardians, a police official said. He added that the survivor is undergoing treatment at Bhatar Hospital.

The girl’s family lodged a police complaint, following which the e-rickshaw driver was arrested on Friday, and a manhunt has been launched to nab the other accused. The arrested accused was produced before Bardhaman POCSO Court, which sent him to three days in police custody.