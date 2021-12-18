BSF intercepts made in China drone from Pakistan

Ferozpur: A drone was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the Ferozpur sector of Indo-Pakistan international border in Punjab. BSF informed that the Chinese made drone flown from the Pakistan side before it was shot down at the border outpost (BOP) situated near the Wan village in Ferozpur.

Top officials of the BSF had reached the spot and a search operation is progressing in the area. In another incident BSF personnel spotted a human movement near the Indo Pak International border in the Gurdaspur sector.