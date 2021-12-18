Delhi University to hold entrance exams for UG admissions from 2022

New Delhi: Delhi University Executive Council, on Friday, gave approval to adopt a common entrance examination for undergraduate admissions from 2022. The Academic Council has already approved this idea at its meeting on December 10. According to a senior university official, the administration will immediately begin working on the modality of the entrance examination. A nine-member panel appointed by DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh recommended that the university must hold entrance examinations through a Common Entrance Test to ensure substantial objectivity in the admissions process, following a controversy over high number of 100% scorers from the Kerala Board being admitted to the university.