India successfully test-fires nuclear-capable Agni Prime missile

Balasore: India on Saturday successfully testfired the nuclear-capable Agni Prime missile . The test was conducted at 11 am off the APJ Abdul Kalam island in Balasore, Odisha.

‘Agni P is a two-stage canisters solid-propellant ballistic missile with dual redundant navigation and guidance system. The second flight test has proven the reliable performance of all the advanced technologies integrated into the system’, DRDO said in a statement.

Agni-P is a new generation advanced variant of Agni missiles. It is a canisterised missile with range capability between 1,000 and 2,000 km.

A lot of new features have been added to the nuclear-capable strategic missile Agni Prime during this test. The missile test met all its mission objectives with a high level of accuracy: Government officials — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2021

Earlier on December 7, Defence Research and Development Organisation officials (DRDO) successfully test-fired the air version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and the Vertically Launched Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) rom the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur.