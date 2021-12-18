India vs South Africa 2021: BCCI names KL Rahul as vice-captain of Test team

Mumbai: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) today named KL Rahul as vice-captain of the Test team for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa. Rahul replaces Rohit Sharma. Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the series due to injury.

‘The All-India Senior selection committee has named KL Rahul as vice-captain for the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. KL Rahul replaces Rohit Sharma as vice-captain, who was ruled out of the Test series owing to a hamstring injury’, the BCCI stated in a press release.

The first Test of the series will start on December 26 in Centurion. It will be followed by the second Test in Johannesburg from January 3 and the third and final Test in Cape Town from January 11.

India’s Test squad for South Africa series: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.