IRCON International Ltd. invites application for Assistant Manager and Executive posts

IRCON International Limited has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Manager and other Executive posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of IRCON International Ltd. on ircon.org. The organisation will fill up 32 positions through this recruitment. Candidates applying for the position must have a bachelor’s degree in engineering. Age limit for Assistant Managers is 30 years, whereas for Executive/Civil Officers is 33 years. Candidates applying for the Assistant Manager position must also have 2 years experience and those applying for Executive/ Civil posts must have 3 years experience, The detailed notification will be available on the official site of IRCON on December 25. The last date to apply for the positions has not been released yet.