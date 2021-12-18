DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Italian musician arrested with over a million child porn visuals

Dec 18, 2021, 04:44 pm IST

 

Rome: A 49-year-old Italian musician was arrested on Saturday with a possession of over one million photographs and videos depicting children in sexual acts with adults. The man, a musician in the coastal city of Ancona in Italy’s Marche region, had been collecting the images for some 20 years, Italian police said in a statement.

 

‘The man kept the files inside various hard disks, optical media and a smartphone, where they were meticulously divided into different folders sorted by type of photo/video and age of the victims’, the statement said. The musician had given lessons to minors, though there was no evidence of abuse, it added.

