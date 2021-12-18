Leading UAE businessman Majid Al Futtaim passes away

Leading Emirati businessman Majid Al Futtaim has passed away.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, paid tribute to Futtaim, hailing him as “one of Dubai’s most prominent” business leaders. Sheikh Mohammed also mentioned Al Futtaim’s recent significant decision to hire 3,000 Emiratis over the next five year. ‘Al Futtaim’s demise is a great loss’, said Yusuffali M.A., chairman and managing director of the Lulu Group.

The death of Al Futtaim was announced on Friday. Majid Al Futtaim Holding was founded by Al Futtaim in 1992 with business enterprises spread all over the Middle East. It also runs over 300 Carrefour supermarkets and hypermarkets around Asia ,Africa and the Middle East. The Mall of the Emirates, its flagship mall, is a significant tourist attraction in Dubai and is home to an indoor ski slope.

According to Forbes, Al Futtaim was ranked as the third-richest Arab billionaire in 2021 who shared his fortune with his family worth $4.2 billion as of December 17, 2021.