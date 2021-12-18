DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKerala

Man who set ablaze a woman in Kozhikode dies

Dec 18, 2021, 01:10 pm IST

Kozhikode: A man who set a 22-year-old woman on fire before attempting suicide at panchayat office, in Kozhikode, succumbed to burn injuries on Saturday.  Nandakumar (26), a Thikkodi native, was admitted to the hospital with serious burns. Sindoori alias Krishnapriya (22), whom he set fire by pouring petrol on her died yesterday.  Soon after the incident, Nandakumar attempted suicide by setting himself on fire, said police. Krishnapriya, a graduate in computer science, joined the Panchayat as a project assistant barely four days ago. According to police sources, both are from the same town and are said to have known one other for a long time. Police also added that the reason behind the crime is being investigated.

