Microsoft brings more changes on new Windows 11 build

Microsoft is still working on moving more settings from the Control Panel to the Settings app. The company just launched a test copy of Windows 11, and the section for uninstalling Windows Updates has been moved to the Settings app. With the latest update, the Programs and Features area of the Control Panel is now redirected to Windows Settings. The Control Panel has been a part of Windows since the beginning. Advanced sharing settings, such as Network discovery, File and printer sharing, and public folder sharing, were also moved to a new page in the Settings app.

Microsoft announced the release of Windows 11 insider preview build 22523 to the Dev Channel on Wednesday. The company explained the modifications in the current edition in a blog post. The most noticeable change is that the Control Panel’s shortcuts to Programs and Features now open under Settings > Apps > Installed Apps. Uninstall Updates (for cumulative updates, etc.) will be moved from Control Panel to a new page in Settings under Settings > Windows Update > Update History, according to the company.

Other small updates are also included in Windows 11 version 22523. Snap Groups are now available in the Alt + Tab menu for all insiders. In addition, File Explorer displays media server settings in the toolbar menu. According to Microsoft, the Windows Insider programme will end in 2021 with Build 22523. You can download the official ISO file from the official website.