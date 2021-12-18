Moderate intensity earthquake strikes Greece

Athens: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter Scale struck Greece on Saturday morning. According to the Athens Geodynamic Institute, the depth of the earthquake was 58 kilometer in the sea between the Peloponnese and the island of Crete.

The earthquake was felt from Athens to Crete. There is no immediate reports of injury or damage to property.

Greece and its islands are located along a boundary zone in the eastern Mediterranean, between the African Plate and the Eurasian Plate. And thus, it is one of the most seismically active countries. Greece often hosts large magnitude earth- quakes, whilst a moderate or small magnitude earthquake is felt every 2-3 days on average.