Netherlands to impose ‘strict’ Christmas lockdown

Amsterdam: The Netherlands government will soon impose a ‘strict’ Christmas lockdown in the country. The Dutch government has taken this decision to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection.

The health experts in the country has advised the government to close all non-essential shops, schools, bars, restaurants and other public venues. On Tuesday, the government ordered that the 5 pm to 5 am closure of bars, restaurants and most stores, introduced in late November, would continue until January 14.

Also Read: Schools responsible for responding to threats under security regulations: US Security experts

15,433 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the Netherlands on Friday. 105 Omicron cases were also detected in the country.