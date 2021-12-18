Pfizer tests additional Covid-19 vaccine shots for kids under 5 in setback

Pfizer announced on Friday that it was altering its plans and testing three doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in babies and pre-schoolers after the typical two shots did not appear to be strong enough for some of the children.

Pfizer revealed that the modification after early research discovered that 2- to 4-year-olds did not have the expected immunological response to the very low-dose shots that the company is studying in the youngest population.

It’s bad news for parents who want to vaccinate their children. Pfizer had hoped to get statistics on how well the vaccines were performing in children under the age of five by the end of the year, and it’s unclear how long the adjustment may postpone a definitive answer.