Police claim Rohini court blast case is solved; prime suspect is in custody

The Delhi Police said on Saturday they have solved the Rohini courtroom IED blast case after arresting a suspect in connection with the case. Officials said the culprit was identified with the help of footage from the court complex’s CCTV cameras. The special cell team was investigating the case. A senior special cell officer, who did not want to be named, confirmed the arrest but declined to provide further details on the case, stating that a press conference will be held later. ‘During the press conference, we will discuss the suspect and his reason for the explosion,’ the officer added.

A low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED) blast occurred in Rohini courtroom number 102 on December 9, injuring a Delhi Police head constable who was working as a niab court. The authorities originally suspected it was a terror attack and began their investigation in that direction. They didn’t rule out the possibility that it was the work of a single person or a criminal gang.

The special cell’s investigation indicated that the explosive ingredient utilised in the blast was ammonium nitrate. The IED was built in a steel tiffin box and powered by a 12-volt two-wheeler battery. The IED was allegedly detonated via remote control, according to the police.