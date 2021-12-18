Prison set on fire during riot over Covid-19 handling

Bangkok: Hundreds of prisoners set fire to a jail in Thailand. The prisoners set fire to the jail during a two-day riot over the handling of a coronavirus situation in the facility. 14 were injured in the violent protests.

The prison has a population of more than 2100 and around 300 have tested Covid-19 positive. The prisoners demanded the authorities to remove the Covid-19 positive inmates from the facility and the protest turned into a riot.

Also Read: India successfully test-fires nuclear-capable Agni Prime missile

As per reports, more than 87,000 prisoners in the country have been infected with Covid-19 and 185 inmates were died due to the infection. According to the Corrections Department, around 93% of Thailand’s 281,535 inmates have been fully vaccinated.