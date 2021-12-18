Sameer Wankhede’s tenure with NCB to end on December 31, won’t seek an extension

Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede, the Narcotics Control Bureau’s Mumbai zone chief, who found himself in a spot after Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case, will not seek an extension of his term which expires on December 31, 2021, says sources. Wankhede has been on deputation to the NCB since September 2020, and during his time there, he worked to bust the alleged Bollywood-drugs network. Starting with actor Rhea Chakraborty, the NCB, led by Sameer Wankhede, probed and detained a number of Bollywood celebrities for drug-related offences.

Wankhede detained 96 people and filed 28 cases between August and December 2020. According to the NCB, Wankhede made 234 arrests in 2021, registered 117 cases, recovered over 1,791 kg of drugs worth around 1,000 crore, and froze properties worth over 11 crore. Before joining with NCB, Sameer Wankhede, an Indian Revenue Service officer from the 2008 batch, worked for the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. He was also recognised as a taskmaster. When Wankhede was working for the Customs Department in 2011, he stopped Shah Rukh Khan at the airport and fined him 1.5 lakh for having excess luggage.