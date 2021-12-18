Saudi Arabia issues travel advisory

Riyadh: The Public Health Authority in Saudi Arabia has issued a travel advisory for all citizens and residents. The authority urged all residents and citizens to avoid unnecessary travel outside the country, especially to high-risk countries.

The authority has also recommended that passengers coming from outside Saudi Arabia, whether citizens or residents, regardless of their vaccination status, to avoid social contact for at least five days, and take a Covid PCR test in the event of respiratory symptoms or if there is a rise in body temperature