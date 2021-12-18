Schools responsible for responding to threats under security regulations: US Security experts

School systems across the United States rely on high-level expertise from the U.S. Secret Service and others to keep attentive for indicators of potential student violence, training staff, monitoring social media and asking people to warn them off.

Local educators, on the other hand, make the call on how to respond to a potential threat.

Authorities claim that the 15-year-old student charged with killing four classmates at an Oxford Township, Michigan high school on November 30 was permitted to remain in school despite concerning conduct such as a drawing of a handgun and a figure with bullet wounds. Among the items under review is the school’s handling of the pupil before to the incident.

According to security professionals and school officials, there is thorough guidance available to assist schools spot worrisome conduct and intervene when necessary.

However, school officials must decide how to respond in each individual circumstance, including whether to remove pupils from school grounds or call law enforcement.

Educators constantly analyse how to handle behaviour ranging from references of weapons in social media posts to students ‘joking’ about bomb threats, all while balancing safety concerns against a student’s entitlement to an education.

‘There is no such thing as a perfect school safety and crisis response strategy,’ said Stephen Brock, a primary author of the curriculum for the National Association of School Psychologists.