Serum Institute’s Covovax gets WHO nod for emergency use

Covid-19 vaccine Covovax produced by Serum Institute of India under licence from Novavax emergency use nod from World Health Organization, making it easy for numerous nations, including India, to gain access to huge quantities of doses produced by Pune’s Serum Institute of India (SII). SII holds the rights to produce over two billion doses of the vaccine, which experts believe is critical in addressing global vaccination disparity.

The WHO clearance – which is technically an emergency use listing – also meets a fundamental requirement for the vaccine to be approved in India, where it will be sold as Covovax. Covovax is part of the Covax facility, which is run by the World Health Organization. SII began stockpiling doses in the summer, and an evaluation by the Union health ministry in June said the government expects 200 million doses of the vaccine to be ready by December.