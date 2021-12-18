Two CISF jawans killed in road accident

Jaipur: Two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawans died in a road accident near Banipur Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. The CISF jawans were identified as Rinkesh of Pipali village and Ajay Kumar of Hameedpur village in Rajasthan.

They were returning to their home while the car they were travelling collided with a stationary truck. They were deployed on law and order duty at the Delhi border farmer protest site.

Also Read: BSF intercepts made in China drone from Pakistan

CISF Deputy Commandant K S Malik, Assistant Commandant Pratap Singh and other officials of the force reached Bawal from Delhi on receiving information about the accident.