‘UP soon to be known as modern state with next-gen infrastructure’: PM Modi lauds ‘double engine’ BJP Govt

Shahjahanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the development work of the ‘double engine’ Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on Saturday and claimed that Uttar Pradesh will soon be identified as the most modern state with next-generation infrastructure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur on Saturday.

‘Maa Ganga is the source of all auspiciousness and prosperity. Maa Ganga gives all the happiness and takes away all the pain. Similarly, Ganga Expressway will also open new doors to the prosperity of Uttar Pradesh. New expressways, airports and railway lines will prove to be boons for the people of the state. When the whole of Uttar Pradesh grows together, the nation progresses. Therefore, the focus of the ‘double engine’ government is on the development of Uttar Pradesh’, Prime Minister said while addressing the event.

Modi further alleged that the state was in pathetic condition five years back. He said that except in some areas of the state, electricity was not available in other cities and villages. People have seen very well how public money was used earlier. He said that the ‘double engine’ government not only gave about 80 lakh free electricity connections in Uttar Pradesh, but every district is being given much more electricity than before. ‘That day is not far when UP will be identified as the most modern state with next-generation infrastructure. The network of expressways in UP, the new airports being built, new rail routes being laid down are bringing several blessings to people of UP simultaneously’, PM Modi added.

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the inspiration behind the expressway is the vision of the Prime Minister to provide fast-paced connectivity across the country. The 594-kilometre long six-lane expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya were also present at the inauguration event.