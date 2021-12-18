US cancels and reschedules major sporting and entertainment events due to rising Covid cases

In the United States, several important events this week have been rescheduled or cancelled due to an increase in COVID-19 cases around the country, as well as the spread of the new omicron strain.

On Friday and Wednesday, respectively, New York and Washington D.C. recorded the most COVID-19 cases in a single day, smashing the pandemic records.

The NFL rescheduled three games on Friday, including Saturday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders, which was moved to Monday at 5 p.m. ET.

According to a statement from Cleveland Browns Senior Vice President of Communications Peter John-Baptiste, all personnel of the organisation who recently tested positive were immunised.

Sunday’s games between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks, have been rescheduled for Tuesday.

The NFL stated that the scheduling modifications were made ‘based on medical advice’ after ‘observing a novel, highly transmissible strain of the virus.’

This pattern may be seen in other sports as well, with the NHL previously announcing that all games for the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers would be rescheduled through at least the Christmas weekend due to a COVID-19 epidemic.

The group expressed alarm about the recent increase of positive cases and the continuous spread of COVID-19.

The Calgary Flames, who have already had six games postponed, will now be unable to play until December 23.

