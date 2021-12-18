Vaccinating all is the first priority: Union Health Ministry

Delhi: The Union government said on Friday that vaccinating everyone with two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be its first priority ahead of booster doses. India has so far vaccinated 57.6% of its adult population of 940 million people and partially vaccinated another 30.1 percent.

Vaccines, on the other hand, are currently leading a scientific debate. A recent study in the United Kingdom indicated that two doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine provide virtually no protection against Omicron variant infection, while a third dosage can boosts protection to 71%. This is noteworthy since Covishield, the Indian version of this vaccine, has been the cornerstone of India’s immunization programme. Experts even believe India should have started booster doses by now, at least for vulnerable populations and healthcare personnel.