Stranded pilots in Afghanistan beg for assistance to save their lives

Around two dozen former Afghan Air Force pilots who were trained in the United States are still stuck in Afghanistan, appealing with the US administration to rescue them from the country, where they fear that they will be executed if they are discovered by the Taliban.

The pilots, the most of whom are from two helicopter squadrons, have been hiding since the Taliban took control of Kabul in August. According to some of the pilots who spoke to ABC News, they are on the run-in safe homes, fending for themselves and desperately attempting to find a way out of Afghanistan as the Taliban continue to hunt them down.

Thousands of former Afghan military soldiers were left behind after large evacuations in August, and have no way out for the time being.

Former and current US military officials who are advocating for the pilots’ evacuation say that they are frustrated as they believe that the current refugee policy of the US government considers the pilots as a low priority despite the obvious danger that they are facing.