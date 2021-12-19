Explosion at Pakistan bank branch kills at least 15

An explosion at a bank branch in Karachi’s industrial zone killed at least 15 people and injured 16 others on Saturday.

The blast at a branch of Habib Bank Limited, Pakistan’s largest lender, could have been caused by a gas leak, according to a top police officer Sarfaraz Nawaz. He also informed reporters that the structure looked to be built over a sewer drain.

‘Our explosives teams are working to determine the nature of the blast. However, the facility was built on a drain, so gas could be a potential reason’, he said.

Habib Bank claimed in a statement on Twitter that an explosion had destroyed its branch and resulted in casualties and injuries. Within the Sindh Industrial Trading Estate, a petrol station close to the bank, as well as cars parked nearby, were extensively destroyed. The bank’s floor had been pulled apart, exposing twisted iron bars, according to television footage.

“So far, 15 people have died and 16 have been taken to the hospital,” stated Murtaza Wahab, Karachi’s administrator, in a tweet.