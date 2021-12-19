DH Latest NewsDH NEWSInternational

Four, including two children killed in light plane crash off Australia’s east coast

Dec 19, 2021, 01:27 pm IST

A light plane crashed off the coast of Brisbane, Australia, killed four, including two children, police said Sunday. According to Queensland state police, the four were killed when the plane crashed in shallow waters near Redcliffe, a bayside town in the city’s north, at 9:00 a.m. local time. Police divers eventually discovered the bodies of the 69-year-old pilot and three passengers — an adult male and two children. The passengers are yet to be identified.

It was a “tragic accident” in the lead-up to Christmas, said police inspector Craig White. Local media photographs showed the  four-seater plane upside down in the water. According to preliminary accounts, the plane crashed shortly after takeoff, but authorities have ordered a complete investigation to identify the cause.

Tags
shortlink
Dec 19, 2021, 01:27 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button