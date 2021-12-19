India reports 7,081 Covid-19 cases and 264 deaths in 24 hours

NEW DELHI: India’s total tally of covid cases surged to 3,47,40,275 on Sunday, with 7,081 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in 24 hours, while active cases fell to 83,913, the lowest in 570 days, according to Union Health Ministry data released on Sunday. According to the data updated at 8 a.m., the death toll has risen to 4,77,422, with 264 daily fatalities. For the past 52 days, the daily rise in new covid cases has been below 15,000 per day.

The number of active cases has dropped to 83,913, comprising 0.24% of total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 98.38 percent, the highest since March 2020. In a span of 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload declined by 652 cases. The daily positive rate was 0.58 percent on average